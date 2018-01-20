Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Cleared to play Friday

Harrison (shoulder) will play during Friday's game against the Kings.

Harrison was originally listed as questionable due to a shoulder injury, but has apparently shaken it off and will take the floor Friday. Over his past five games, he's averaged 7.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals across 27.3 minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories