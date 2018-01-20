Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Cleared to play Friday
Harrison (shoulder) will play during Friday's game against the Kings.
Harrison was originally listed as questionable due to a shoulder injury, but has apparently shaken it off and will take the floor Friday. Over his past five games, he's averaged 7.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals across 27.3 minutes.
