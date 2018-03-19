Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Cleared to play Monday
Harrison (wrist) will play in Monday's game against the Nets, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
Harrison has missed roughly three weeks due to a right wrist injury, but has officially been cleared by the Grizzlies medical staff after going through his pregame routine without issue. It's unclear if Harrison will immediately reclaim a spot in the starting lineup or if he'll come off the bench, though he certainly could face some restrictions considering the lengthy absence. Harrison's return likely means less minutes available for guys like Kobi Simmons, Wayne Selden and Mario Chalmers.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Questionable for Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Questionable Saturday vs. Denver•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: To remain out Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Out at least another week•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Ruled out for Monday's game•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...