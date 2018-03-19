Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Cleared to play Monday

Harrison (wrist) will play in Monday's game against the Nets, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

Harrison has missed roughly three weeks due to a right wrist injury, but has officially been cleared by the Grizzlies medical staff after going through his pregame routine without issue. It's unclear if Harrison will immediately reclaim a spot in the starting lineup or if he'll come off the bench, though he certainly could face some restrictions considering the lengthy absence. Harrison's return likely means less minutes available for guys like Kobi Simmons, Wayne Selden and Mario Chalmers.