Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Cleared to play

Harrison has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Sixers.

Harrison missed nine games with a wrist injury before returning for Monday's loss to Brooklyn. He was initially deemed questionable to play Wednesday, but the 23-year-old will be available for the second straight game and will be in line for another start with Tyreke Evans (rest) out of action.

