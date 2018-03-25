Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Dishes out nine assists
Harrison had 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 100-93 loss to the Lakers.
Harrison was back after missing just one game due to a wrist concern. He appeared untroubled on his way to a team-high 20 points to go with nine assists. The Grizzlies rotations have become almost laughable and players' status' are uncertain from game to game. When he sees playing time he is worth owning in a lot of leagues, but his value is far from predictable.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Will play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Questionable Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Out Thursday vs. Hornets•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Cleared to play•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Probable Wednesday vs. Philly•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...