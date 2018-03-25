Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Dishes out nine assists

Harrison had 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 100-93 loss to the Lakers.

Harrison was back after missing just one game due to a wrist concern. He appeared untroubled on his way to a team-high 20 points to go with nine assists. The Grizzlies rotations have become almost laughable and players' status' are uncertain from game to game. When he sees playing time he is worth owning in a lot of leagues, but his value is far from predictable.