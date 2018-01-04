Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Doubtful for Friday

Harrison is dealing with a left shoulder injury and is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Wizards.

It's unclear exactly when Harrison picked up the injury, though it was likely during Tuesday's matchup with the Clippers. He's now fully expected to sit out Friday's contest, but will then have roughly five days off prior to Wednesday's tilt with the Pelicans, which should give him enough time to make a full recovery. With Harrison out Friday, look or Tyreke Evans to get as many minutes as he can handlr, while guys like Mario Chalmers and Wayne Selden see increased playing time as well.