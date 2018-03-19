Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: In line to start Monday

Harrison is listed as the starter at point guard Monday against the Nets, Michael Wallace of Grind City Media reports.

Harrison has been cleared to play after missing several weeks with a wrist injury, and he'll apparently slot back into the starting five, with Tyreke Evans designated as inactive. The move comes as somewhat of a surprise, though the Grizzlies' rotation has been in a seemingly constant state of flux for much of the season due injuries and period rest for veterans.