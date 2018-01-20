Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Listed as questionable Saturday

Harrison (shoulder) is considered questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Pelicans.

Harrison was also listed as questionable heading into Friday night's game against the Kings, in which he played 22 minutes and finished with 12 points, two assists, two steals and a rebound. It's possible the Grizzlies are simply listing him on the report as a precaution, and a more detailed report should be available later in the day.