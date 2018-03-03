Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Out again Saturday
Harrison (wrist) is out for Saturday's game against the Magic.
Harrison will miss a second consecutive game will dealing with right wrist soreness. As a result, Kobi Simmons and Mario Chalmers will likely handle most of the team's load at point guard.
