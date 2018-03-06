Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Out at least another week
Harrison is expected to return "in a week or two," Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.
Harrison has missed the last two games with a wrist injury and it's clearly a fairly significant ailment considering he could miss another two weeks. Look for Harrison's status to be updated as he reaches milestones in his recovery, though he's now going to sit out at least the next three games, with the potential to miss even more time depending on the recovery progress. Mario Chalmers (hamstring) is out another week as well, while both Tyreke Evans (ribs) and Ben McLemore (personal) are dealing with their own issues and have missed time. That leaves a lot of minutes available for the likes of Kobi Simmons, Dillon Brooks, Myke Henry and Wayne Selden in the backcourt.
