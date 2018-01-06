Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Out Friday vs. Wizards

Harrison (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Wizards, Rob Fischer of FOX Sports Southeast reports.

Harrison came into Friday with a doubtful designation, so this was the expected move all along. He'll get the night off for further rest and recovery, with his next shot to take the court coming next Wednesday against the Pelicans. With Harrison out, look for guys like Mario Chalmers and Wayne Selden to pick up added playing time in the backcourt.