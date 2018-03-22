Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Out Thursday vs. Hornets

Harrison (wrist) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Hornets.

Harrison missed nine games earlier this month with the same wrist injury, so it's unclear if he aggravated it or if the Grizzlies are just giving him some rest in the second night of the team's current back-to-back set. That said, his next opportunity to get back on the court will be Saturday against the Lakers. After sitting out the last two games for rest, Tyreke Evans is back and should reclaim the starting point guard role. Otherwise, guys like Briante Weber and Mario Chalmers could see some extra minutes in the backcourt.