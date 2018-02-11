Play

Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Playing, starting Sunday

Harrison (illness) will play and start in Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Harrison was added to the injury report for Sunday's contest while nursing an illness, but it doesn't look like whatever the point guard was dealing with will limit him in Oklahoma City. Expect Harrison, who is coming off an impressive 23-point performance against the Jazz on Wednesday, to be a full go Sunday.

