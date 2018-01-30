Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Plays well in Monday's win

Harrison tallied 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds, and two blocks in 30 minutes during Monday's 120-109 win over the Suns.

Harrison continued to hold down the fort as the starting point guard despite the return of Tyreke Evans (illness). Mike Conley (Achilles) has undergone season-ending surgery, so Harrison should at least remain relevant in deeper and daily leagues. He has earned 30-plus minutes seven times through 41 appearances in 2017-18, and appears locked into a decent role thanks to his ability to handle responsibilities at both guard positions.