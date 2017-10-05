Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Plays well in Wednesday's preseason win
Harrison had 14 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 110-89 win over the 76ers.
Harrison has struggled from the field (six-for-19) through two preseason tilts, but he still found a way to be effective on Wednesday, earning multiple trips to the charity stripe while dishing several dimes. Given the presence of veteran Mario Chalmers, Harrison's spot as the backup point guard isn't as secure as it was last year. Regardless, he has enough size to play shooting guard too, so Harrison's minutes probably won't evaporate even if Chalmers stays healthy and leapfrogs him in the rotation.
