Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Posts 14-7-7 line in Monday's loss

Harrison had 14 points (4-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-11 FT), seven rebounds, and seven assists in 33 minutes during Monday's 109-98 loss to the Celtics.

Harrison continued to carry a heavy load offensively with Tyreke Evans (ribs) sidelined. Harrison wasn't efficient , but he committed only one turnover and filled up the stat sheet. Evans has missed two straight games, but his injury is not expected to be that serious. Still, it's possible Evans will be held out for Wednesday's tilt with the defensively dismal Suns. If that's indeed the case, Harrison should once again be in line for a big boost in usage.