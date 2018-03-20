Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Posts 19 points, eight dimes in Monday's loss
Harrison supplied 19 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight assists, one rebound, and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 118-115 loss to the Nets.
Harrison drew the start after missing several weeks with a wrist injury, while Tyreke Evans (undisclosed) was listed as inactive. Marc Gasol (illness) was also sidelined, so Harrison had plenty of possessions to make an impact. Regardless of whether Evans or Gasol are suiting up on a given night, Harrison has established himself as a key cog, albeit on an injury-riddled, losing team.
