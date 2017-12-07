Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Posts five points, five dimes in Wednesday's loss

Harrison chipped in five points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, two steals, one rebound, and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 99-88 loss to the Knicks.

Harrison finished with season highs in assists and minutes while matching his season high in steals. After averaging 18.1 minutes and 13.3 minutes in October and November (exactly seven appearances in each of the months), Harrison is up to 18.5 per through four games in December. With Mike Conley (Achilles) still a couple weeks away from returning to the active lineup, Harrison could continue to see decent time for a little while longer.