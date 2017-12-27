Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Pours in 12 points in loss
Harrison tallied 12 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 99-97 loss to the Suns.
Harrison continues to draw starts at shooting guard and usually produce with them, with Tuesday's game marking his third straight double-digit scoring effort. The 23-year-old has seen his shot go cold over the last two games, however, as he's drained just eight of his 28 attempts during that pair of contests (28.6 percent). Despite the recent struggles, Harrison has some upside in deeper formats while Mike Conley (Achilles) remains out, as the Grizzlies are in need of all the offense they can muster.
