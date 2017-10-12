Play

Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Pours in 17 in Wednesday's start

Harrison pitched in 17 points (3-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six rebounds, two assists and five steals across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 101-89 preseason loss to the Rockets.

Harrison took full advantage of a start at two-guard, posting his second double-digit scoring effort in four exhibitions and a preseason-high point total. The 22-year-old has struggled with his shot, however, as he's shot no better than Wednesday's 37.5 percent in any of his four preseason contests. Harrison is likely to secure a decent amount of minutes in the backcourt rotation this coming season, particularly considering he can be deployed at either guard spot.

