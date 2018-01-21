Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Probable for Monday

Harrison (shoulder) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the 76ers.

Harrison, who has been battling a shoulder injury for a few weeks now, was held out of Saturday's game against the Pelicans, but it doesn't look like his absence will extend beyond one game. With Mario Chalmers (shoulder) questionable, Harrison could be in line to take on a decent dosage of minutes at point guard off the bench.

