Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Probable Wednesday vs. Philly

Harrison (wrist) is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the 76ers.

Harrison returned to the floor Monday after missing nine games with a wrist injury, posting 19 points, eight assists, one rebound and a block in 31 minutes. It appears he's come out of that contest with some soreness, however, placing him on the injury report. That said, he's still expected to take the floor. More information on his availability should arrive after he tests things out during Wednesday's morning shootaround.