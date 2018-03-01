Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Questionable for Friday with wrist injury
Harrison is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Nuggets due to a right wrist injury.
This is the first news of Harrison dealing with an injury, which may have occurred during Wednesday's tilt against Phoenix, though he managed to have an impressive game of 20 points, seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and a swat. If he ends up missing Friday's game, Wayne Selden (knee) -- also questionable -- Mario Chalmers and Kobi Simmons are all candidates to see expanded roles.
