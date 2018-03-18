Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Questionable for Monday
Harrison (wrist) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Nets.
Harrison has missed the last nine games due while nursing a right wrist injury, but the point guard does look like he's closer to making a return. While the Grizzlies will likely provide another update on Harrison after Monday's morning shootaround, chances are he will be a game-time decision in Brooklyn.
