Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Questionable for Monday

Harrison (wrist) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Nets.

Harrison has missed the last nine games due while nursing a right wrist injury, but the point guard does look like he's closer to making a return. While the Grizzlies will likely provide another update on Harrison after Monday's morning shootaround, chances are he will be a game-time decision in Brooklyn.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories