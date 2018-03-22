Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Questionable for Thursday

Harrison (wrist) is listed as questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Hornets.

Harrison rejoined the Grizzlies for their last two games after missing nine straight contests with a wrist injury. However, with the Grizzlies heading into a back-to-back set, there's a chance they opt to hold Harrison out in the second game in order to limit the overall strain on his wrist. Look for another update to be provided at some point closer to tip-off and if he were ultimately held out, it would likely mean more minutes off the bench for the likes of Briante Weber, Mario Chalmers and Kobi Simmons.