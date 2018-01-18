Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Questionable Friday with sore shoulder

Harrison is questionable for Friday's game against the Kings due to a shoulder injury.

Harrison missed Jan. 5's game against Washington while nursing a shoulder issue, which may have flared up after Wednesday's contest against the Knicks. More information on his status should arrive following Friday's morning shootaround. If he is unable to play, Mario Chalmers and Dillon Brooks would likely be beneficiaries of his absence.

