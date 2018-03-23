Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Questionable Saturday
Harrison (wrist) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
Harrison missed Thursday's loss to the Hornets as a result of persistent wrist soreness, which could keep him out again Saturday. Look for more information after he tests out the injury during morning shootaround.
