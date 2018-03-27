Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Questionable Wednesday vs. Portland
Harrison is dealing with a right wrist and a left shoulder injury and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Harrison's wrist injury was already well known, as he's been playing through it for much of the last few weeks. However, the shoulder injury is a new one and only further complicates his availability moving forward. Look for Harrison to test out both ailments during Wednesday's morning shootaround, but with Tyreke Evans (personal) already ruled out, the Grizzlies could be very short-handed in the backcourt. If Harrison were to be held out, it would likely mean more minutes for the likes of Mario Chalmers, Wayne Selden and Kobi Simmons.
