Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Questionable with illness Sunday

Harrison is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Thunder due to an illness.

It's unclear how serious the illness is, though it's enough to put Harrison's status in question. More word on his condition should arrive following Sunday's morning shootaround. If he's unable to take the floor, Mario Chalmers and Ben McLemore could see extended run, as Wayne Selden (knee) has already been ruled out.

