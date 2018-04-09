Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Remains out Monday
Harrison (wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
Harrison's chances of returning this season are looking fairly bleak, as Monday will be his sixth straight absence, and there doesn't appear to be any reason to bring him back for the regular season finale. Kobi Simmons will continue operating as the team's starting point guard.
