Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Ruled out Friday
Harrison (wrist, shoulder) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Jazz.
Harrison will miss his second straight contest as he continues to nurse lingering wrist and shoulder injuries. With Tyreke Evans (personal) also out of the contest, the Grizzlies will likely rely on Mario Chalmers and Kobi Simmons to handle point guard duties.
