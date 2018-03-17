Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Ruled out Saturday
Harrison (wrist) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Nuggets, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
Harrison appears to be inching closer and closer towards a return, but will have to miss a ninth straight game Saturday after being reevaluated following pregame warmups. A return does appear to be forthcoming though, with his next opportunity to take the court coming on Monday against the Nets. While Harrison is missing yet another game, the Grizzlies are getting Mario Chalmers (hamstring) back in the lineup Saturday, which should provide a nice boost in the backcourt.
