Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Ruled out Saturday

Harrison (shoulder) will not play Saturday against the Pelicans, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

Harrison has been playing through a shoulder issue over the last couple of weeks, but Saturday will mark his first absence since Jan. 5. With the 23-year-old out of the lineup, expect to see more of some combination of Mario Chalmers (shoulder) -- assuming he plays -- Tyreke Evans, Wayne Selden and Ben McLemore.