Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Ruled out Sunday

Harrison (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Harrison is set to miss a third straight contest as he continues to work his way back from lingering wrist and shoulder ailments. With Tyreke Evans (personal) also sidelined Sunday, the Grizzlies should continue to rely on Mario Chalmers and Kobi Simmons to handle point guard.

