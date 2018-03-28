Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Ruled out Wednesday

Harrison (wrist, shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Harrison has been a bit banged up of late, dealing with injuries to both his wrist and shoulder. While he was hoping to play through them once again Wednesday, he ended up deciding against following pregame warmups. Along with Harrison, the Grizzlies are slated to be without Tyreke Evans (personal), which should mean more minutes for the likes of Mario Chalmers, Wayne Selden and Kobi Simmons.