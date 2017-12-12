Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Scores 16 points in start

Harrison collected 16 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, two steals and one rebound in 30 minutes during Monday's 107-82 loss to Miami.

Harrison started at point guard, finishing with a season-high 16 points on only six shots. He has clearly usurped Mario Chalmers as the fill-in point guard, having played at least 26 minutes per game in each of his last four starts. The scoring was something that we will not see often, but he has averaged 1.8 steals over his last four outings. He should continue to see solid minutes until Mike Conley (Achilles) returns, but is still not worth owning in most leagues.