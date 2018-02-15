Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Scores career-high 28 points in Wednesday's loss
Harrison poured in 28 points (10-16 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 121-114 loss to the Thunder.
Harrison contributed career highs in scoring, threes, and field goals made and attempted. Wayne Selden missed his second straight contest with knee soreness, but he'll presumably be back in action for next Friday's matchup with the Cavaliers unless it's something more serious than that. Nevertheless, the duo of Harrison and Tyreke Evans appears to be the starting backcourt going forward while Selden will come off the bench.
