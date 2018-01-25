Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Scores nine points in Wednesday's loss

Harrison finished with nine points (3-5 FG, 3-3 FT), six assists, one rebound, one steal, and one block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 108-85 loss to the Spurs.

Harrison's stats look decent until factoring in his five turnovers. Overall he has been quiet in his first two games back from a one-game absence due to a shoulder injury, delivering four points (on two-of-seven from the field), one assist, and one block in 23 minutes during Monday's win over the 76ers. Tyreke Evans (illness) will likely return soon, and Mike Conley (Achilles) has begun participating in 3-on-3 scrimmages with teammates. Once those two return Harrison will likely lose most of his fantasy value, but until then he's probably locked into 20-plus minutes a night.