Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Scores nine points in Wednesday's loss
Harrison finished with nine points (3-5 FG, 3-3 FT), six assists, one rebound, one steal, and one block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 108-85 loss to the Spurs.
Harrison's stats look decent until factoring in his five turnovers. Overall he has been quiet in his first two games back from a one-game absence due to a shoulder injury, delivering four points (on two-of-seven from the field), one assist, and one block in 23 minutes during Monday's win over the 76ers. Tyreke Evans (illness) will likely return soon, and Mike Conley (Achilles) has begun participating in 3-on-3 scrimmages with teammates. Once those two return Harrison will likely lose most of his fantasy value, but until then he's probably locked into 20-plus minutes a night.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Will play Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Probable for Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Listed as questionable Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Questionable Friday with sore shoulder•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.