Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Scores season-high nine points in Wednesday's loss
Harrison had nine points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, one rebound, and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 101-99 loss to the Magic.
Despite beginning the campaign as the starting shooting guard, Harrison has mostly been a non-factor, and this was just the fourth time in eight games that he earned 20 minutes or more. With Wayne Selden (quad) and Ben McLemore (foot) both nearing their returns, Harrison's limited value is about to dip even lower.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: To start at shooting guard Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Pours in 17 in Wednesday's start•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Plays well in Wednesday's preseason win•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Scores 12 points in start•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Will start at point guard Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Probable Wednesday vs. Thunder•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.