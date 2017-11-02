Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Scores season-high nine points in Wednesday's loss

Harrison had nine points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, one rebound, and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 101-99 loss to the Magic.

Despite beginning the campaign as the starting shooting guard, Harrison has mostly been a non-factor, and this was just the fourth time in eight games that he earned 20 minutes or more. With Wayne Selden (quad) and Ben McLemore (foot) both nearing their returns, Harrison's limited value is about to dip even lower.