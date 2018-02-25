Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Scores team-high 17 in Saturday's loss
Harrison scored 17 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding six assists and four rebounds in 28 minutes during Saturday's 115-89 loss to the Heat.
Without Tyreke Evans (ribs) or Marc Gasol (rest) in the lineup, Harrison wound up leading the Grizzlies in scoring. The second-year guard has been anything but consistent lately, alternating single-digits performances with more impressive efforts over the last six games, but if Evans' injury proves to be serious Harrison should see his usage increase significantly given the lack of other options in the Memphis backcourt.
