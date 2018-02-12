Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Sees only 11 minutes Sunday
Harrison (illness) supplied just two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block across 11 minutes in Sunday's 110-92 loss to the Thunder.
Harrison had been considered a game-time decision leading into the contest, and he ended up playing a team-low amount of minutes. With such reduced playing time, his final line was naturally a far cry from his impressive 23-point outing against the Jazz in his last contest on Wednesday. Despite the downturn, the fact that Harrison had tallied double-digit point totals in six of the seven contests prior to Sunday lends credence to the notion that he could bounce back in strong fashion with a bump normal in playing time against the Thunder in the Grizzlies' next outing on Wednesday.
