Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Set to start Friday vs. Raptors
Harrison will start Friday's game against the Raptors.
The Grizzlies will switch up their lineup as they look to turn things around, swapping Ben McLemore out of the starting five in favor of Harrison. He's averaging 5.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 16.4 minutes per game so far this season, though those averages sit at 8.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 19.8 minutes per game over his last six contests.
