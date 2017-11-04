Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Shifted to bench

Harrison will come off the bench Saturday against the Clippers.

With the team on a two-game skid, coach David Fizdale will swap out Harrison for rookie Dillon Brooks, who played a season-high 38 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Orlando. While Harrison is a strong perimeter defender, he's shooting just 34.9 percent from the field and 15.8 percent (3-19) from three on the season.

