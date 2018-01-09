Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: 'Should play' Wednesday vs. Pelicans

Harrison (shoulder) went through practice Tuesday and should be considered probable for Wednesday's tilt against New Orleans, Ronald Tillery of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Harrison was sidelined for Friday's contest against the Wizards due to a left shoulder injury, but it appears it'll only be a one-game absence for the guard. A confirmation on his availability may arrive following Wednesday's morning shootaround. Over the past three games, Harrison has posted 5.7 points across 18.0 minutes per contest.