Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Solid since return from shoulder injury

Harrison, who posted nine points (3-4 FG), six assists, two rebounds and four steals across 29 minutes in Friday's 87-78 loss to the Nuggets, is averaging 10.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in two games since returning from a shoulder injury.

The second-year guard is also sporting career highs in scoring (7.4), rebounds (2.2), shot attempts (6.2), overall shooting percentage (38.4) and three-point shooting percentage (31.5) across his first 34 games. Harrison missed the Jan. 5 contest against the Wizards with his shoulder concern, but he's encouragingly been able to play 30 and 29 minutes, respectively, over the subsequent pair of games. He remains a strictly complementary option in the Grizzlies' offense even with Mike Conley (Achilles) sidelined, however, so his overall fantasy value is relatively capped for the moment despite the improvement his season metrics.