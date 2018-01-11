Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Starting at shooting guard Wednesday

Harrison (shoulder) will play and start for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.

Harrison missed the Grizzlies' last game with a left shoulder injury, but felt good following warmups and has been cleared to take back his spot in the starting lineup. That said, in Harrison's last three starts, he's averaged just 5.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 18.0 minutes, so he doesn't carry much fantasy value.