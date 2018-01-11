Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Starting at shooting guard Wednesday
Harrison (shoulder) will play and start for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.
Harrison missed the Grizzlies' last game with a left shoulder injury, but felt good following warmups and has been cleared to take back his spot in the starting lineup. That said, in Harrison's last three starts, he's averaged just 5.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 18.0 minutes, so he doesn't carry much fantasy value.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: 'Should play' Wednesday vs. Pelicans•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Out Friday vs. Wizards•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Pours in 12 points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Scores 16 points in start•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Set to start Friday vs. Raptors•
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...