Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Tallies career high in assists
Harrison tallied 18 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3 Pt, 5-5 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes during Thursday's 104-102 loss to the Pistons.
Harrison thrived as he played the most minutes of any Memphis player, finishing second on the team in scoring while setting a new career high for assists. He's stepped up as the team holds Tyreke Evans (illness) out of the lineup, averaging 14 points, 6.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game over the last three. With Evans likely to move before the trade deadline and Mike Conley ruled out for the season, Harrison could take on a larger role the rest of the way.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Plays well in Monday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Scores nine points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Will play Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Probable for Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Listed as questionable Saturday•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...