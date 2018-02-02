Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Tallies career high in assists

Harrison tallied 18 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3 Pt, 5-5 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes during Thursday's 104-102 loss to the Pistons.

Harrison thrived as he played the most minutes of any Memphis player, finishing second on the team in scoring while setting a new career high for assists. He's stepped up as the team holds Tyreke Evans (illness) out of the lineup, averaging 14 points, 6.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game over the last three. With Evans likely to move before the trade deadline and Mike Conley ruled out for the season, Harrison could take on a larger role the rest of the way.