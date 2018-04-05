Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: To be sidelined Friday

Harrison (wrist/shoulder) is out for Friday's tilt against the Kings.

Harrison will miss a fifth straight contest as a result of right wrist soreness and a left shoulder injury. He'll have three more chances to take the floor before the end of the season, beginning with Sunday's contest against the Pistons.

