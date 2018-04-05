Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: To be sidelined Friday
Harrison (wrist/shoulder) is out for Friday's tilt against the Kings.
Harrison will miss a fifth straight contest as a result of right wrist soreness and a left shoulder injury. He'll have three more chances to take the floor before the end of the season, beginning with Sunday's contest against the Pistons.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Will remain out Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Ruled out Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Questionable Wednesday vs. Portland•
-
Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Dishes out nine assists•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...