Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: To remain out Thursday
Harrison (wrist) is out for Thursday's tilt against the Bulls.
Harrison will be sidelined for an eighth consecutive contest while working back from a right wrist injury. The team has yet to provide a concrete timeline for his return, so we'll have to treat him as day-to-day following Thursday's game.
