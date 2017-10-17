Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: To start at shooting guard Wednesday

Harrison will draw the start at shooting guard for the team's opening night matchup Wednesday against the Pelicans, Peter Edmiston of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Harrison played 20.5 minutes per game last season, posting 5.9 points and 2.8 assists while shooting 32.5 percent from the field. The decision to start him is a bit odd considering his poor play last year, but the team is lacking depth at shooting guard while Ben McLemore (foot) remains sidelined. That said, fantasy owners can probably opt for a wait-and-see approach when it comes to considering picking Harrison up off the waiver wire.