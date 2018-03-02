Grizzlies' Andrew Harrison: Will not play Friday

Harrison (wrist) is out for Friday's tilt against the Nuggets, Peter Edmiston of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Harrison was questionable for the contest while dealing with right wrist pain, which is apparently too severe to take the floor Friday. As a result of his absence, Mario Chalmers, Wayne Selden (knee) will likely see the bulk of the run at point guard.

